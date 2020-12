China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News



A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 2 hours ago

Chinese journalist who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak jailed



Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said. She was.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:21 Published 3 hours ago