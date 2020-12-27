Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $16.7 Million in Its Opening Weekend
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
8 hours ago) Despite the ongoing pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted to impressive box office numbers during its first three days of release.
