Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $16.7 Million in Its Opening Weekend

Upworthy Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted to impressive box office numbers during its first three days of release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' Is A Bomb In China [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Is A Bomb In China

"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend. The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China. Many box office experts see this as a sign..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene - The path to greatness is not what you think. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:25Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene

Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' On Track for Biggest Box Office Weekend of the Pandemic

 Despite being available for streaming at home, Wonder Woman 1984 is on track to have the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic. The movie is on track to gross...
Just Jared

'Wonder Woman 1984' made over $16 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

 The "Wonder Woman" sequel debuted simultaneously on WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max, and in theaters on Friday.
Business Insider