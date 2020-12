Trump Takes Aim At 'Weak,' 'Totally Incompetent' Supreme Court



President Donald Trump on Saturday aimed a large dose of spleen at the US Supreme Court. According to Business Insider, Trump's latest outburst stems from his loss to now President-elect Joe Biden in.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?



Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago