SAMI Makes Largest Ever Saudi Arabian Private Military Industry Deal Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is buying a defense, energy, ICT, and security services company in the country’s largest ever military industries deal.



The purchase of the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 following regulatory approvals.



