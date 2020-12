Judge Reverses Georgia Voter Purge After 4,000 People Wrongly Struck From Rolls Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of top Democrat Stacey Abrams, reversed the attempted voter purge ahead of next week’s Senate run-offs. 👓 View full article

