Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense billPresident Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109 Republicans, including Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, a member of GOP leadership,...
0
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
News video: Errol Louis: Trump's real target is Section 230

Errol Louis: Trump's real target is Section 230 01:29

 CNN political analyst Errol Louis discusses President Donald Trump’s opposition to the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, and suggests Trump’s “real target” is Section 230.

$2,000 checks demanded by Trump will come down to Senate

 Georgia's two Republican senators, both of whom are in runoff elections, backed the $2,000 relief checks for Americans.
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani draws scrutiny from investigators

 New York Magazine Intelligencer writer Matt Steib joins Jamie Yuccas on CBSN to talk about potential legal investigations facing President Trump's personal..
CBS News

Politics updates: Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine; Trump lashes out at Senate GOP

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglass Emhoff, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Vote on $2,000 coronavirus relief checks heads to Senate

 CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the latest on efforts to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, and how..
CBS News

Senate Republicans will decide fate of $2,000 stimulus checks

 It is now up to the Republican-controlled Senate to vote on an increase in the COVID-19 economic stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 each for eligible taxpayers...
CBS News

House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, but will Senate follow?

 The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to increase the COVID-19 economic stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 each for eligible taxpayers. While..
CBS News

House votes to more than triple coronavirus relief stimulus checks

 House lawmakers voted to increase coronavirus relief stimulus checks and now the Senate will bring up the bill. Paula Reid reports from Florida.
CBS News

Eye Opener: House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

 The House passed a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. The increase was one of President Trump’s demands. Also, dramatic police body camera video..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: California moves to brink of 2M cases; US nears deal with Pfizer for more vaccine doses; COVID-19 reaches Antarctica

 Wyoming sets monthly record for COVID-19 deaths. Peru becomes fifth Latin American nation to surpass 1M cases. 322K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
 
USATODAY.com
Wyoming Health Official's Claim: Vaccines Are Russian, Chinese Bio-Weapons Meant To Spread Communism [Video]

Wyoming Health Official's Claim: Vaccines Are Russian, Chinese Bio-Weapons Meant To Spread Communism

Igor Shepherd is the Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager for Wyoming's State Health Department. And according to Business Insider, he voiced a rather unorthodox opinion at a nearly ninety-minute talk he gave on November 10th. In it, Shepherd described vaccines as biological weapons and a plot by Russia and China to spread communism worldwide.

Credit: Wochit News
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans [Video]

With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans

After first refusing to sign the latest coronavirus relief bill, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed the coronavirus relief bill. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill [Video]

Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill

CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports on why President Trump changed his mind and signed a Covid-19 relief bill after saying he wouldn’t sign the bill without changes just days earlier.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
Trump Caves On COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Trump Caves On COVID-19 Relief Bill

After days of grandstanding, President Donald Trump has signed the COVID-19 relief bill and averted a government shutdown.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News