Stimulus Checks Likely To Be Distributed This Week

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay



Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 6 days ago Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?



Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?. Congress passed the roughly $900 billion relief package late Monday night. It allows for a second round of direct stimulus payments for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago