US 'stands ready' to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The US Attorney General said Tuesday the United States "stands ready" to try a militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl whose release was ordered by a Pakistani court.
