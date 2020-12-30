Global  
 

US 'stands ready' to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The US Attorney General said Tuesday the United States "stands ready" to try a militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl whose release was ordered by a Pakistani court.
