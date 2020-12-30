Explosion rocks Yemen airport in 'cowardly terrorist attack' as new Cabinet members land
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The members of the Yemeni government’s newly formed Cabinet, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, were greeted with a loud explosion soon after its plane landed Wednesday in the city of Aden, in what an official is calling a "cowardly terrorist attack carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia."
