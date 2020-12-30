Explosion rocks Yemen airport in 'cowardly terrorist attack' as new Cabinet members land Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The members of the Yemeni government’s newly formed Cabinet, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, were greeted with a loud explosion soon after its plane landed Wednesday in the city of Aden, in what an official is calling a "cowardly terrorist attack carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia." 👓 View full article

