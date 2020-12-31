China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval



With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago

Europe's week: Vaccine approval and a final dose of Brexit



With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:02 Published 5 days ago