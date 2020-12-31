China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China. Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China's Medical Production Administration, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night.
