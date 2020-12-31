'Horror' as deadly Croatia earthquake caught live on TV
Unsettling footage has emerged of the moment a deadly earthquake struck central Europe this week.On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed seven people, destroyed homes and saw cars crushed under rubble in Croatia.The epicentre...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Croatia country in Southeast Europe
WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortionA powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the..
CBS News
Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
Croatia earthquake: Strong aftershocks hit after quake kills sevenThe new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources