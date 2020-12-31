Global  
 

'Horror' as deadly Croatia earthquake caught live on TV

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
'Horror' as deadly Croatia earthquake caught live on TVUnsettling footage has emerged of the moment a deadly earthquake struck central Europe this week.On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed seven people, destroyed homes and saw cars crushed under rubble in Croatia.The epicentre...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors 02:44

 Buildings collapse as earthquake felt throughout the country and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortion

 A powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the..
CBS News
Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb [Video]

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

A 12-year-old girl and six men have been killed and much of the town of Petrinja in central Croatia left in ruins after the second tremor in two days.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published

Croatia earthquake: Strong aftershocks hit after quake kills seven

 The new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.
BBC News

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days [Video]

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on December 29, killing seven people, injuring more than 20 and rattling several neighboring countries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja. At least seven people were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

