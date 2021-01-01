The Vatican and the Australian Catholic Church have both denied knowledge of transfers worth $1.8 billion which Australia's financial watchdog says have been sent from Rome to Australia in the past seven years.Full Article
News24.com | Vatican denies knowledge of $1.8 billion transferred to Australia
News24 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Vatican denies knowledge of $1.8 billion transferred to Australia
The Vatican and the Australian Catholic Church have both denied knowledge of transfers worth US$1.8 billion which Australia's..
Upworthy