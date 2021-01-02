With daily coronavirus infections surging as a result of a new virus variant, the British government faced mounting pressure Saturday from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.The government,...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Parents and teachers speak of anxiety as England's primary schools prepare to reopen
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Teachers and parents have shared their anxieties about the Government'sdecision to reopen most of England's primary schools on..
Boris Johnson urges parents to send kids to school
Reuters - Politics
You might like
More coverage
U.K. hits daily coronavirus record, is urged to keep schools closed
Hindu
With daily coronavirus infections surging as a result of a new virus variant, the British government faced mounting pressure on..
-
UK hits daily virus record; gov't urged to keep schools closed
Japan Today
-
UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Japanese governors demand state of emergency
SeattlePI.com
-
VIRUS TODAY: California struggles to tame COVID-19
SeattlePI.com