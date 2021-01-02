The University of Texas at Austin has named Steve Sarkisian, currently offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach of...Full Article
Texas Longhorns Name Steve Sarkisian Head Football Coach
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Texas hires Steve Sarkisian as next head football coach hours after firing Tom Herman
Steve Sarkisian spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama, which advanced to the national title game behind..
USATODAY.com
RJ Young: Tom Herman firing signals Texas is chasing National Championships
RJ Young reacts to the University of Texas firing Tom Herman and initial reports that the Longhorns are pursuing Alabama OC Steve..
FOX Sports