Governor Cuomo provides statewide update on pandemic - WIVB.com
Published
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s current standing in the pandemic Saturday...Full Article
Published
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s current standing in the pandemic Saturday...Full Article
California's governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon..
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020