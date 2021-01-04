Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment as tanker feared seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the...Full Article
By Ofira Seliktar*
The July 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action..
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has seized a foreign ship smuggling fuel in the Gulf, state television quoted Iran’s elite force as..