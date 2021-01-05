Georgia Senate runoff: $600 billion more in stimulus money and higher taxes are on the line
Published
Goldman Sachs weighs in on the outlook for further fiscal stimulus in the wake of the Georgia Senate election runoff.Full Article
Published
Goldman Sachs weighs in on the outlook for further fiscal stimulus in the wake of the Georgia Senate election runoff.Full Article
I am an eternal optimist and feel confident that our future is bright. I envision that we will build a more equitable and just..
It also looks like Georgians will now have two Senate runoffs.