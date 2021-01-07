President Donald J. Trump awarded Thursday the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to Babe Zaharias. The President also presented the award to previously announced recipients Annika Sorenstam and Gary J. Player. This prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, which is awarded by the President to...Full Article
Trump Posthumously Awards Babe Zaharias Presidential Medal of Freedom
