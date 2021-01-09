News24.com | 10 babies killed in India hospital fire
Published
Ten babies have been killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor has said.Full Article
Published
Ten babies have been killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor has said.Full Article
Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a hospital Maharashtra's Bhandara. The incident took place at Sick Newborn Care..