Hong Kong authorities arrest lawyer, 10 others under national security law
Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.Full Article
The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after police arrested 55 pro-democracy activists under the new national security law.
