Kyle Rittenhouse, out on bail, flashed white power signs at a bar, prosecutors say
Published
In his 90-minute visit to the bar, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was seen consuming alcohol while being serenaded by a group of adult men who...Full Article
Published
In his 90-minute visit to the bar, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was seen consuming alcohol while being serenaded by a group of adult men who...Full Article
Prosecutors in Kenosha County, Wisconsin said in a filing Wednesday that Kyle Rittenhouse flashed white power hand gestures and had..