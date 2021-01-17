UFC Fight Island 7 bonuses: Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar earn Fight of the Night for 25-minute battle
Published
Alessio di Chirico and Li Jingliang pocketed $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses in Abu Dhabi.Full Article
Published
Alessio di Chirico and Li Jingliang pocketed $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses in Abu Dhabi.Full Article
Follow all the action live from "Fight Island."
The main event for UFC’s first show of 2021 is officially on. Calvin Kattar and Max Holloway both made weight for their main..