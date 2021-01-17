James Harden Showed an Ability to Adapt in Brooklyn Nets Debut
Brooklyn's newest superstar recorded a triple-double in his first outing with Brooklyn, albeit without Kyrie Irving around to share possession.Full Article
James Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in a debut in his first game with the Nets..
Nets guard James Harden will start Saturday's game against the Magic, according to coach Steve Nash, marking his Brooklyn debut..