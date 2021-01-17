Kamala Harris To Be Sworn In By Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Watch VideoAs we approach Inauguration Day Wednesday, there's sure to be some history-making moments...including future Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in by another groundbreaking woman in D.C.
Aides close to Harris tell ABC that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear Harris in as the 49th vice president of...
Watch VideoAs we approach Inauguration Day Wednesday, there's sure to be some history-making moments...including future Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in by another groundbreaking woman in D.C.