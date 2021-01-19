Biden picks Dr. Rachel Levine, transgender woman, as assistant health secretary in historic first
Dr. Levine is currently leading Pennsylvania's public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Full Article
Dr. Levine would be the first openly transgender federal official if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary, and she would make history as..