YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay
Published
'The Masked Singer' and 'Dance Moms' alum JoJo Siwa tweeted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that says "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."Full Article
Published
'The Masked Singer' and 'Dance Moms' alum JoJo Siwa tweeted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that says "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."Full Article
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tweeted a warning that one of JoJo Siwa's makeup kits from Claire's had been recalled...