Trump planned to oust acting AG to overturn Georgia election results: report
Published
Former President Trump sought to oust his acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia,...Full Article
Published
Former President Trump sought to oust his acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia,...Full Article
Bobby Christine is the new US Attorney overseeing federal prosecutions in Atlanta, Georgia.
In a call with staffers that he..
Congress Formally
Confirms Joe Biden’s
Election Victory.
Joe Biden has officially been certified as
the next..