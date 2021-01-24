Hundreds caught at illegal rave in east London as police hand out fines worth £15,600
Published
It is the latest in a series of incidents in London in the past few weeks that have prompted police to describe some as "selfish".Full Article
Published
It is the latest in a series of incidents in London in the past few weeks that have prompted police to describe some as "selfish".Full Article
More than £15,000 in fines has been handed out after police shut down anillegal rave attended by more than 300 people in east..
Hundreds flouted lockdown rules to join a huge illegal rave in Hackey in east London on Saturday (May 30th) night before it was..