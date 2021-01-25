Partnership Launched To Fight Alzheimer’s Worldwide

COVID-19 will be the priority for health systems around the world in the year ahead. However, diseases like dementia are projected to increase from affecting 50 million families today to 150 million families and half a billion individuals by 2050.
The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC) is a first-of-its-kind global effort...
