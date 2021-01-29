Rep. Cori Bush moving office away from Marjorie Taylor Greene 'for my team's safety'
Published
Rep. Cori Bush says a "maskless" Greene and her staff “berated” her in a hallway. Greene says it's the other way around.Full Article
Published
Rep. Cori Bush says a "maskless" Greene and her staff “berated” her in a hallway. Greene says it's the other way around.Full Article
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) announced that she will be moving her office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), following a heated..
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush announced Friday she is moving her office away from that of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fellow..