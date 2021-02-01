Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, dead at 44
Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," died Monday after a recent...Full Article
Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as "Screech" on Saved By The Bell, has died. TMZ says he passed away this morning..
"Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representatives.