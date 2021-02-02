Myanmar: Military Coup Kills Fragile Democracy, Says HRW

Governments worldwide should together demand that the Myanmar military respect the results of recent national elections and relinquish power, Human Rights Watch said Monday. Military authorities are holding dozens of activists and National League for Democracy (NLD) officials incommunicado, raising concerns about their possible...Full Article
