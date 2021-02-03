Iran, New US policy, And JCPOA’s Bleak Perspective – OpEd

In his last speech, Khamenei outlined the prospect for the survival of the Islamic Republic in general terms of strategic and political issues such as sanctions, regional policy, the missile program, JCPOA, vaccine purchase, and the formation of a young Hezbollah government for Iran's 2021 presidential elections.
Khamenei was...
In his last speech, Khamenei outlined the prospect for the survival of the Islamic Republic in general terms of strategic and political issues such as sanctions, regional policy, the missile program, JCPOA, vaccine purchase, and the formation of a young Hezbollah government for Iran's 2021 presidential elections.