FBI agents killed in Florida shooting spent years fighting crimes against children
Published
Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin both specialized in investigating crimes against children.Full Article
Published
Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin both specialized in investigating crimes against children.Full Article
FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said Tuesday was "a very dark day" for the federal law enforcement agency, after two..
**The America in question**
The United States of America is one country with 50 states: this contradiction alone sums up..