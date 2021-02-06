With Kevin Durant forced to leave, Nets fall to Raptors 123-117
It was a bizarre night in Brooklyn for the Nets on Friday -- with superstar Kevin Durant initially kept out of the game, then allowed...Full Article
In a bizarre turn of events, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was pulled from Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors due..
