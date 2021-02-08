China, Papua New Guinea And Australia’s Backyard Blues – OpEd

China, Papua New Guinea And Australia’s Backyard Blues – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Treacherous waters require careful navigation, an understanding of shifty and shifting allegiances.  The goal for the prudent statesperson is the pursuit of self-interest without alienation.  In that regard, Papua New Guinea is proving increasingly interesting, finding itself between playground thugs with varying degrees of...

Full Article