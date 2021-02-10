Kevin Federline Staying Out of Britney Spears' Conservatorship Drama
Kevin Federline is not getting involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship as her boyfriend beefs with her dad.Full Article
Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, states that the rapper's main concern lies on his two children amid the conservatorship..
Celebrities posted messages supporting Britney Spears after the airing of “Framing Britney Spears,” a new New York Times..
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is weighing in on her conservatorship battle in light of a new documentary about her..