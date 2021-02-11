Romney thanks Officer Goodman for leading him to safety in Capitol riot
Goodman had been hailed as a hero for leading a mob of Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber as lawmakers were still evacuating.Full Article
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security..
530pm-2021-01-14