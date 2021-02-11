Officer Goodman Tells Sen. Romney To Run

Watch VideoDuring the impeachment trial, Democrats put up new footage that showed a U.S. Capitol Police officer directing Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around as he was heading toward the rioters.
Officer Eugene Goodman, who has been hailed for his actions during the insurrection, is the one telling Romney to go the other...
Watch VideoDuring the impeachment trial, Democrats put up new footage that showed a U.S. Capitol Police officer directing Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around as he was heading toward the rioters.