Judge rejects new warrant for Rittenhouse
Published
A Wisconsin judge on Thursday rejected a request from prosecutors for a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager...Full Article
Published
A Wisconsin judge on Thursday rejected a request from prosecutors for a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager...Full Article
A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied a request to increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, after prosecutors accused him of failing to..
MADISON, Wis. -- A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors' request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois..