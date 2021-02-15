Michael Van Der Veen, Donald Trump's Defense Attorney, Finds 'TRAITOR' Scrawled on Home
The insult was spray-painted in red across the entrance to the driveway of the lawyer's Pennsylvania property.Full Article
van der Veen was one of Donald Trump's defense attorneys.
Senators laughed after former President Trump’s defense lawyer Michael van der Veen mispronounced ‘Philadelphia’ during..