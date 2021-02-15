Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike
Union activist Terrence Wise recalls being laughed at when he began pushing for a national $15 per hour minimum wage almost a decade ago. Nearly a year into…Full Article
Thousands of Nevadans could see a bigger paycheck if President-elect Joe Biden's push to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour..
