Saudi Arabia: Further Textbook Reforms Needed, Says HRW

Saudi Arabia has taken important steps to purge its school religion textbooks of hateful and intolerant language, but the current texts maintain language that disparages practices associated with religious minorities, Human Rights Watch said.
A comprehensive Human Rights Watch review of Education Ministry-produced textbooks...
Saudi Arabia has taken important steps to purge its school religion textbooks of hateful and intolerant language, but the current texts maintain language that disparages practices associated with religious minorities, Human Rights Watch said.