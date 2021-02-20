Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator
Published
When Sen. Richard Burr stood and said “guilty” there were hushed gasps in the Senate chamber. In a way, he had been telegraphing his...Full Article
Published
When Sen. Richard Burr stood and said “guilty” there were hushed gasps in the Senate chamber. In a way, he had been telegraphing his...Full Article
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) explains his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump’s..