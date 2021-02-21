Passengers celebrate as United Airlines flight lands after engine failure
Published
Terrified passengers can be heard cheering and clapping with relief when their United Airlines jet landed safely in Colorado after...Full Article
Published
Terrified passengers can be heard cheering and clapping with relief when their United Airlines jet landed safely in Colorado after...Full Article
Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff. The plane returned to Denver and made a..
United Airlines Flight 328 headed to Honolulu from DIA had to turn around due to an engine issue. United Airlines said there were..