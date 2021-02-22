Ron Paul: Unintended Consequences And The Texas ‘Big Freeze’ Energy Disaster – OpEd

Last week Texas experienced a cold snap that resulted in serious statewide damage, death, and destruction. The collapse of the state’s energy grid left millions of Texans in the dark and freezing for days at a time. Tragically, at least 30 people died.
There are many reasons why Texas became like a Third World country, and...
