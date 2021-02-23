US President Joe Biden is on the cusp of suffering his first political defeat since taking office, with one of his Cabinet nominees increasingly certain to be rejected by the Senate.Under the American political system, presidents...Full Article
Joe Biden facing first political defeat as president after Cabinet nominee backlash
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pete Buttigieg aims for ‘generational’ change as secretary of transportation
WFFT
President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is pledging to carry out the..
US’ Human Rights Council Move Just A Political Game – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Biden’s Yemen Policy Needs Urgent Rethink – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Trump Should Be Indicted – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Buttigieg: It's time to 'transform' our infrastructure
Reuters - Politics
Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, made his case to a Senate panel on..
Watch President Biden sign first 3 proclamations
Bleacher Report AOL
Take a look at Biden's top cabinet nominees
Bleacher Report AOL
Political News
WTAT