Actress Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Published
Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on "The Tonight...Full Article
Published
Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on "The Tonight...Full Article
The 'Big Little Lies' alum also offers more insights into her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, confirming that..
Shailene Woodley has confirmed some incredible news – she’s engaged to football player Aaron Rodgers! The 29-year-old Divergent..