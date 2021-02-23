UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London`s private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.Full Article