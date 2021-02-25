Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood announce coronvairus test results
Published
Garth Brooks, who performed at Joe Biden's inauguration, and his wife and "Shallow" duet partner Trisha Yearwood have announced their...Full Article
Published
Garth Brooks, who performed at Joe Biden's inauguration, and his wife and "Shallow" duet partner Trisha Yearwood have announced their...Full Article
Garth Brooks has revealed that wife Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for coronavirus. The country couple’s team shared a note..